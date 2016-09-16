State DOT to begin Route 25 paving project near EPCAL

The state Department of Transportation is scheduled to pave a portion of Route 25 near the Enterprise Park at Calverton starting Monday.

Construction on the 3-mile stretch of road between Route 25A and Wading River Manor Road will take place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

“This project will help ensure that some of the region’s busiest routes will be able to meet these challenges and be able to handle whatever Mother Nature throws its way,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement.

The estimated $2.2 million project includes replacing the top layer of asphalt and adding new pavement markings, including bike lane striping and pedestrian crosswalks, state officials said.

Town Supervisor Sean Walter described the state’s roadwork plan as “wonderful news,” adding he hopes the DOT will work on the Edwards Avenue and Route 25 intersection next.

The latest Route 25 project is part of the governor’s $11.6 million repaving plan for state roads on Long Island, officials said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments