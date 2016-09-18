Aquebogue Elementary’s Stacey Butterfield named Teacher of the Year

Aquebogue Elementary School third-grade teacher Stacey Butterfield has been named the district’s Teacher of the Year.

In a presentation earlier this month to mark the beginning of the new school year, Ms. Butterfield was honored with an award for her dedication to her students.

“Stacey has devoted her entire teaching career to the student parents and teachers at RCSD,” said Aquebogue Elementary School principal Phil Kent. “She just pours her heart and soul into her work.”

Cindy Hynds, who works in the high school’s food service department and Michael Butler from the maintenance department were also honored at the Sept. 2 meeting as Staff Members of the Year.

