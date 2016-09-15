Cops: $5K reward offered for information on cigarette thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect who robbed Wading River Smoke Shop last Tuesday.

The suspect entered the store on Route 25A around 9:50 a.m., stole multiple cartons of cigarettes, left the store and was seen heading westbound, police said.

The suspect is described as bald white male with a goatee and wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, police said. He is approximately 6-feet tall and 232 pounds, officials said.

A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

