Riverhead Blotter: Tractor trailer reported stolen from EPCAL

A 1994 Kenworth tractor trailer valued at $100,000 was reported stolen from the Enterprise Park at Calverton about 8 a.m. last Saturday, according to Riverhead police.

The truck belonged to Arara Transportation of Shoreham, police said.

It was found about 5 p.m. Saturday in Bayonne, N.J., by officials from the Bayonne Police Department. Police said the owner was contacted and has retrieved the truck.

• Ashley Broecker, 30, address unavailable, was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and being a fugitive from justice in New Jersey, where she has been arrested for heroin possession in the past, according to reports. Additional information was not available.

She was arrested on Mill Road in Riverhead just after midnight Friday.

• An unknown man stole four cartons of cigarettes from the Wading River Smoke Shop on Route 25A in Wading River last Tuesday morning. The suspect, described as a white man, fled westbound on Route 25A in a green Honda with Illinois license plates, according to police. The value of the stolen cigarettes is about $450, according to police.

• About $900 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from the Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday morning. The suspect, described as a black female, fled the area by car, according to police, who have the license plate number.

• Two women stole three pairs of shoes form the Famous Footwear store on Route 58, according to police, who said the combined value of the stolen shoes is about $165.

• Jorge Amadeo, 48, of Calverton was charged on a warrant Monday afternoon for three counts of petit larceny stemming from a 2015 investigation, according to police, who said the arrest took place at police headquarters.

• Jose Ramirez, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Saturday night on Doctors Path.

• Sharon Denoon, 30, of Riverhead was charged with endangering the welfare of a child last Thursday morning on Osborn Avenue.

• Nedwin Williams, 38, of Riverhead was charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child last Wednesday morning at police headquarters. He was arraigned and turned over to the county jail, police said.

• Brian Higgins, 26, of Riverhead was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief following his arrest last Tuesday morning on Griffing Avenue in Riverhead.

• About $600 was reported stolen from a car parked in the Target parking lot on Route 58 Sunday morning.

• An unknown woman stole about $250 worth of merchandise form the Kmart on Route 58 Monday afternoon.

• A DeWalt multi-tool, a DeWalt impact driver and a Kobalt compound saw were all reported stolen form an unlocked van on Osborn Avenue in Riverside Monday afternoon, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments