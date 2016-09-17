Vehicle slams into Riverhead Pizza Hut Saturday morning

For the second time in 16 months, a vehicle slammed into the Route 58 Pizza Hut in Riverhead near the traffic circle.

Riverhead Town police said a 92-year-old man from the Bronx crashed into the building about 1:51 a.m. Saturday. A large hole in the building remained after the vehicle was cleared from the scene this morning and the inside appeared to sustain significant damage.

The car hit into the northwest portion of the building.

The extent of any injuries to the driver were not immediately clear. The Pizza Hut closes at 11 p.m. on Friday nights.

A similar incident occurred in May 2015 when a Nissan Pathfinder SUV crashed into the building while the restaurant was open. The driver and two patrons were injured in that crash.

