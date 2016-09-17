Cops: Speed, alcohol contribute to crash that severely injures Wading River man

A Wading River man suffered serious head and back injuries in a crash early Saturday morning that involved a drunken driver, Riverhead Town police said.

Daniel Turano, 27, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital after the single-car crash at Sound Road and Oliver Street in Wading River about 12:54 a.m., police said. Mr. Turano was a rear passenger in the 2005 Buick driven by Paul Armato, 27, of Miller Place.

Police said Mr. Armato was traveling southbound on Sound Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oliver Street. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole, police said.

A front-seat passenger, Brooke Kibbel, 20, of Miller Place suffered minor injuries to her right knee and left foot, was transported to Stony Brook Hospital and released, police said.

Mr. Armato was uninjured in the crash. Police said Mr. Armato appeared to be intoxicated while officers interviewed him. He was placed into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

“It appears that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in this accident,” police said in a press release.

