Patricia F. (Essay) Kaelin of Riverhead died Sept. 16. She was 84.

Patricia was a longtime member of the Jamesport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She was the loving wife of Daniel Kaelin for 63 wonderful years; the cherished mother of Daniel A. Kaelin, Denise A. Voight, Patrick M. Kaelin, Gregory A. Kaelin and Leslie Zavelsky and the adored grandmother to 26 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Jamesport Rescue Squad.

