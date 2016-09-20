Theresa M. Johnson of Riverhead died Sept. 19. at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 85.

The daughter of Pearl (Skipwith) and Jurod Brown, Ms. Johnson was born Aug. 12, 1931.

Ms. Johnson graduated from high school and worked as a saleswoman at Ivans Shore Store in Riverhead.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore; her sons, Wayne, Curtis and Wilburn; her daughter, Nancy; her sisters, Edith Jackson, Doris Meyers, Sarah Mayo, Judy Barlow and Mary Harris; her brothers, Clifford and Leroy Brown; her grandchildren, Tré Johnson, Jeremy Johnson and Chris Smalls; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

