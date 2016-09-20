Should there be a signal at East Main Street and Ostrander?

A new traffic signal is a possibility for East Main Street at Ostrander Avenue as a proposed restaurant and five-story hotel is considered on the northwest corner of the intersection, according to an attorney for the developer of the project.

Eric Russo, who represents Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center owner Joe Petrocelli — who is proposing to build the new hotel and restaurant across the street — said the signal is one of several options being studied for the intersection.

Mr. Russo warned that one potential negative impact of the traffic signal is that it could slow traffic on East Main Street.

Another plan to make a portion of Ostrander Avenue a one-way street heading north is also being reviewed, Mr. Russo said. That option could help traffic congestion on East Main Street by directing traffic away from the downtown, he said.

A third proposal being weighed for the intersection is a crossing signal that pedestrians can activate by pressing a button, Mr. Russo said. Currently, a crossing guard assists pedestrians during aquarium hours.

Supervisor Sean Walter said he would refer the traffic signal proposal to the town’s Traffic Safety Advisory Committee to get its recommendation.

Mr. Petrocelli, whose company also owns the neighboring Hyatt East End, is proposing to renovate the historic Preston Building into a two-story restaurant with 206 seats, while building a new five-story “boutique” hotel with 20 units behind it.

There was no opposition to the site plan at Tuesday’s public hearing. The Town Board closed the hearing, but left it open for written comments only until Sept. 30.

Caption: Looking south toward the Hyatt hotel and Long Island Aquarium from the Ostrander Avenue sidewalk. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch File Photo)

