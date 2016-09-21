Emily M. Ambrose of Riverhead died Sept. 21 at Southside Hospital. She was 96.

The daughter of Felix and Viola (Jablonski) Bilski, she was born May 19, 1920.

Ms. Ambrose was a homemaker, an office manager at Sears and an office manager of the Rationing Board from 1942 to 1945.

Family members said she enjoyed cooking and sports.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 1985, Ms. Ambrose is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Ambrose and Terry Baker and son, Joe Ambrose, all of Riverhead; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 at 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

