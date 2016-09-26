Frank James Mazzaferro of Southold died at his home Sept. 22, 2016.

He was born March 10, 1928, in Greenport to Anna Marie (Corrozzo) and Donato Mazzaferro. After graduation from Greenport High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force and Merchant Marines for four years until his honorable discharge as a staff sergeant.

On June 19, 1955, he married the former Dorothy Young and for 28 years worked as oil burner mechanic with Falkowski-Smith Fuel Oil Co. in Southold.

Frank was a communicant and usher and a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold and a member of the Merchant Marines-Peconic Bay Division and Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy; three children, John Mazzaferro of Indian Trail, N.C., Robert Mazzaferro of Shelter Island and Thomas Mazzaferro of Lindenhurst; three siblings, James Mazzaferro of Mattituck, George Mazzaferro of Wallingford, Conn. and Josephine Conklin of Riverhead and three grandchildren Kaitie Mazzaferro, Michael Mazzaferro and Rachel Mazzaferro. He was predeceased by siblings Gabriel Mazzaferro Frederick Mazzaferro and Agnes Ingino.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

Memorial donations to St. Patrick R.C. Church, East End Hospice or St. Labre Indian School would be appreciated.

