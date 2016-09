The Jamesport Fire Department battled an early morning blaze Tuesday at Lumber+Salt on Sound Avenue, according to a press release.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at 5570 Sound Ave. in Jamesport and the structure was fully engulfed with flames by the time firefighters arrived, officials said.

The Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Photo credit: Vera Chinese.

