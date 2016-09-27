Longtime Riverhead resident Arnold W. Stelzel, 77, died Friday, Sept. 6. following a long battle with COPD.

He was a loving father and a friend to many. Mr. Stelzel is survived by his lifelong companion, Kathleen McKasson; his daughters, Tracey Stelzel-Pothier, Deanna Stelzel, his stepdaughter, Rebekah Wooten and her husband, James Wooten; his sons, Eric and Adam Stelzel; his granddaughters, Taryn Zubizaretta and Alivia Wooten, and a grandson, Eric Jr.

Mr. Stelzel was an electrical engineer who worked, and eventually retired from Hazeltine Corporation. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and loved the water and fishing.

He was hobbyist, who, in his early years, built model RC cars and belonged to a club where he raced them on Sundays, winning him numerous awards and trophies.

Mr. Stetzel’s true love and passion however, was trains and building models of them. He was an avid collector and custom built all different size scales of models. Mr. Stelzel once had a dream to display and run them on a grand scale for all to come see.

Services were held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with private cremation.

