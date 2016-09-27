Richard J. Dunn of Laurel died at home Sept. 19, 2016. He was 84.

“Tom,” as he was also known, was born Jan. 22, 1932, in Manhattan to Mary (Brady) and Arthur M. Dunn Sr. He married Susan Reeves in Manhattan March 9, 1974.

Mr. Dunn had been a fire dispatcher with the FDNY. Formerly of Northport, he moved to the North Fork in 2000.

Predeceased by his wife, Susan, on Aug. 18, 2013, he is survived by two nephews, Richard Dunn of Rhode Island and Thomas Dunn of Huntington.

The family received visitors Sept. 24 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

