Cops: Pokemon Go game leads to visit from police

A Calverton man told police last Wednesday night that he was being followed home by someone in a red Lincoln at about 7 p.m., according to a police report.

An officer then located that vehicle at the Penny Drive address to which it was registered. The driver was still behind the wheel when police arrived and he told the officer that he had been led to the complainant’s house while playing Pokemon Go on his cell phone, according to the report.

The driver of the Lincoln told the officer he did not mean to cause alarm to anyone. He was advised to stay away from the complainant’s home, and he agreed, police said.

No charges were filed.

