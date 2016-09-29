Riverhead news: Class of ’61 gathers for reunion

Riverhead High School’s Class of 1961 recently celebrated its 55th reunion. A meet-and-greet was held Sept. 16 at Digger’s, a barbecue was held Sept. 17 at the Flanders Men’s Club and an “on your own” wine tour was held at Pindar Vineyards Sept. 18. Everyone enjoyed reminiscing and taking lots of photos. Classmates traveled from as far as Alabama, Maryland, California, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Texas. Chairwoman Pat Bloss and committee members Jim Zaleski, Artie Atkins and Sandy Shydo did a fantastic job entertaining everyone. Everyone had a great time and all are looking forward to their 60th reunion!

Thelma Booker, president of the Peconic Bay Medical Center Auxiliary, wants to inform the community that a “Moose Race” fundraiser will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at the Riverhead Moose Lodge on Madison Street. This is a two-for-one event, as music and dancing will follow. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, call Thelma at 631-727-5898.

Riverhead Free Library offers many programs for all ages. Why not check them out? Visit riverheadlibrary.org and take a look at their newsletter! For more information, call 631-727-3228.

Belated happy birthday to Susan Deduck on Sept. 19 from Christopher.

Happy birthday to Randy Smith and Jeff “Doc” Greenberger on Sept. 29; Nicole Hynds, Isabel Luparella (who turns 11) and Jayme Seal (who turns 12), Sept. 30; Casey Jo Hubbard (who turns 7), Kevin O’Rourke, Grace Tocci and Evelyn Skop, Oct. 1; Heather Grodski, Jamie Brooks and Henry Boese, Oct. 2; Diane Zak and Donna Grodski, Oct. 3; Connie Kwasna and Buddy Turbush, Oct. 4; Mark Gajowski II, David Raynor, Janna Sparrow (who turns 4) and Jason Floege, Oct. 5; Peg McKinney, Oct. 6; Joan Heppner, Oct. 7; Wanda Wilinski, Mike Benji, Claire Mielnicki, Kyle Tocci and Josh Berezny, Oct. 8; Donna Atkins, Oct. 9; Jenna Gobrick, Oct. 10; and Joan Troyan and Jerry Halpin, Oct. 12.

Happy anniversary to Kim and Kenny Nash on Oct. 1; Karen and Jay Quartararo, Oct. 2; Marie and John Dunleavy, Oct. 3; Karen and Mark Heppner, Oct. 4; Wayne and Alice Kubacki, Oct. 6; Jason and Becky Hubbard and Barbara and Gilles Bouchard, Oct. 7; Bob and Pat Kwasna, Oct. 11; and Holly and Skee Chew, Oct. 12.

Remember to fly your flag on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10!

