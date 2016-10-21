Southampton Town to host drug take-back event Saturday

Southampton Town residents are getting another chance to safely dispose of their unused, unwanted or expired medications.

Councilwoman Julie Loftstad, along with the Southampton Town Police Department, Southampton Youth Bureau and Riverhead Community Awareness Program, organized the ‘Medication Take Back Day’ event scheduled for Saturday.

Medication can be dropped off at the Flanders Community Center — located at 655 Flanders Rd. in Flanders — from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said the event aims to reduce and prevent drug and alcohol abuse. In addition, disposing of unwanted medicine can prevent the drugs from being accidentally or intentionally misused.

Safely disposing of drugs also keeps medication from flowing into local waterways.

Liquid medications and syringes won’t be accepted.

For more information, call 631-702-2425.

Comments

comments