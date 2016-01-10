Riverhead blotter: Man attacked, robbed near Glenwood Village

A man reported being knocked to the ground and robbed shortly after being dropped off at Glenwood Village at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The victim said after he was dropped off, he was knocked to the ground by an unknown person who then took $150 from his hand and fled the area in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was unable to give a description of the assailant, whom he says didn’t speak to him.

The victim also appeared to be intoxicated and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a right arm injury, police said.

• Sean Saterfiel, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated just after midnight Friday morning on Route 58 in Riverhead, according to police.

An officer observed him driving west on Route 58, swerving out of the lane, and then driving on the road shoulder. He was pulled over in the Best Market parking lot, according to police, and was arrested following a field sobriety test.

• A white 2016 Ford van that was rented from Home Depot on Route 58 Sept. 12 was never returned, according to police, who said the value of the van is about $35,515.

• A woman stole $680 worth of clothing from the Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday night and then fled in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer, according to police.

• A man told police he was robbed of $410 cash and a Samsung Galaxy smartphone at about 8:30 p.m. last Wednesday on Hamilton Avenue in Riverhead.

The suspect fled before police arrived, officials said.

• Arturo Tarvarez, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child Friday afternoon at Time to Eat on West Main Street, following a State Liquor Authority check to see if they were serving liquor to minors.

Police conducted about 20 SLA checks throughout town on Friday, and this was the only arrest.

• Ernestine Pressly-Barnard, 27, of Miller Place was charged with petit larceny Saturday afternoon at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Tanger Outlets, according to police.

• Mark Girolamo, 41, of Mount Sinai was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on Route 25 in Calverton, according to police.

• Eligio Mendoza-Alvarado, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI following a crash Sunday night on East Man Street.

