Girls Soccer: Another tough loss for Riverhead

Not even a superlative performance by goalkeeper Julia Thomas could stop the onslaught by the Bay Shore High School girls soccer team Friday afternoon.

The senior made 18 saves, but the Marauders lived up to their name by recording a 6-0 victory in a Suffolk County League II game on a rainy, blustery day in Bay Shore.

Senior midfielder Fatou Barry’s two goals led Bay Shore (7-3-2, 6-2-2). Junior midfielder Talani Barnett finished with one goal and two assists. Molly Dowd added a goal and assist against the Blue Waves (0-12, 0-10).

Dowd scored the lone goal of the opening half, beating Thomas with 23:23 remaining before the Marauders broke the game open with five second-half scores.

Bay Shore put the game out of reach by connecting twice within less than two minutes early in the second half.

First, Barnett tallied from point-blank range with 34:45 to go before Barry sent a shot over Thomas with 31:07 left for a 3-0 advantage.

The Marauders continued to press as Lexi Grassia tapped in a cross for a four-goal margin with 29:41 remaining.

Keonjah Nugent made it 5-0 by sending the ball into the lower left corner of the net with 17:45 left before Barry closed out the scoring when she beat Thomas one-on-one on the right side with 5:05 remaining in the game.

Riverhead hosts Central Islip Wednesday at 4 p.m.

