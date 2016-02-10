Cops: Flanders men arrested for burglary in Aquebogue

A pair of Flanders men were arrested Saturday evening after they were caught breaking into a business on Meeting House Creek Road in Aquebogue, Riverhead Town police said.

A 911 caller had reported to police that one of the two men — identified as Timoteo Perez-Gonzalez and David Isaias Santos Cua — had broken a window and entered the building shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Upon police arrival the two men fled on foot along the adjacent railroad tracks and into a marsh area on the nearby Crescent Duck Farm property, where police said they were later apprehended.

A further police search of the marsh led to the recovery of equipment from the building that had been broken into. While a police press release did not name the company that was victimized, an address given is the home of a boat repair business.

Mr. Perez Gonzalez, 34, and Mr. Santos Cua, 18, were each charged with third-degree burglary and held for a Sunday morning arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court, according to police.

