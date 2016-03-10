Hudson Market in Wading River changes hands

Less than six months after opening its doors in Wading River, Hudson Market has already been sold.

Former owner Tony Coates made the announcement on the business’s Facebook page last Thursday, Sept. 29, thanking friends and customers for their support.

“It is with a tinge of melancholy but also a wealth of joy, that I announce I have decided to sell Hudson Market,” he said. “I feel the community embraced the Market, I feel great about the quality of every muffin, scone, cookie and cup of coffee we’ve served.”

Read more about this story on northforker.com

Photo: Wading River’s Hudson Market is under new ownership (Credit: Monique Singh-Roy)

Comments

comments