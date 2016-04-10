Charlotte E. Hannabury, a lifelong resident of Shelter Island, died at Stony Brook University Hospital Sept. 27, 2016, at the age of 86.

She was born June 19, 1930, at home (73 West Neck Road – Shelter Island) to William and Olive Congdon and was a graduate of Shelter Island High School.

On Nov. 25, 1950, Charlotte married Edward “Pete” Hannabury at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and together they made their home on Shelter Island.

In the community, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Shelter Island Garden Club and a devoted member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and was a member of the United Presbyterian Women.

Predeceased in July of 2002 by her daughter, Cheryl Rae Hannabury and by her husband, Pete Hannabury on New Year’s Day 2003, Charlotte is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Casey Hannabury of Shelter Island and two grandsons, Caleb Hannabury and his fiancée Ali Hartz and Shane Hannabury.

The family welcomed friends Sept. 30, at the Shelter Island Funeral Home. Religious services were conducted Oct. 1. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Stephen M. Fearing. Interment took place at Shelter Island Cemetery.

Memorials to the Island Gift of Life Foundation would be appreciated.

