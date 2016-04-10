Need a job? Tanger Outlets to host four job fairs this month

Looking for a job in retail? Tanger Outlets would like to hear from you.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will be hosting four job fairs during the month of October to hire employees for the Riverhead outlets, according to a press release.

Representatives from Tanger Outlets, as well as some of the brand-name retailers, will be at the fairs in search of management, seasonal, full-time and part-time positions, according to the release.

The dates and positions for the fairs are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. for management and full-time positions

Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for part-time and seasonal positions

Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for management and full-time positions

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. for part-time and seasonal position

Janine Nebons, the general manager of the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, said she is “pleased” to offer prospective candidates the chance to meet with Tanger Outlets representatives and some of its retailers.

“We look forward to helping our retail partners find strong talent just in time for the holiday season,” she said in the release.

The fairs will take place at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, and applicants should report to the Tanger 2 Food Court. For more information on the job fair, visit: https://www.tangeroutlet.com/riverhead/careers.

Photo: Tanger Outlet in Riverhead. (Credit: tangeroutlet.com)

