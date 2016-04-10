Police searching for missing SWR teen

A Shoreham-Wading River High School freshman was reported missing Tuesday and a search is underway to find him, Suffolk County police confirmed.

Nick Donnelly, 14, was last seen at his home at 3 Chambord Court in Shoreham at 10 a.m. when he left for a run, police said. Nick is 5 foot 3, weighs 105 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 631-852-8752.

About 40 community members met at Shoreham plaza tonight and dispersed in an effort to locate Nick, according to SWRweekly.com.

