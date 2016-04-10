Former Riverhead councilman reported missing in South Carolina

Police in South Carolina are searching for a former Riverhead Town councilman and retired town police officer, who has been missing since late last week.

Timothy Buckley, 51, was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C., near where he now lives, according to Horry County police. Police issued an advisory for Mr. Buckley Monday, appealing to the public to help find him.

A woman told police that no one had seen Mr. Buckley since 9:13 p.m. Thursday when he was last seen heading to his camper at the resort, according to myrtlebeachonline.com.

Mr. Buckley, a native of Wading River, where he still has family, could be driving a 2015 black Ford pickup truck bearing South Carolina tag LRM-301, according to police. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 190 pounds.

Mr. Buckley joined the Riverhead Town Police Department in 1989 and was its Officer of the Year in 2005, according to prior News-Review reports. He served two years on the Riverhead Town Board before resigning for personal reasons in 2009.

Anyone who may have information on Mr. Buckley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff’s Department at (843) 915-5450.

Comments

comments