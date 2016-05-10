Male body found in wooded area in Shoreham

A male body was found in a wooded area off Royal Way in Shoreham early Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police have confirmed.

The body was found at 7:50 a.m., police said. No further information was provided.

Sources said the cause of death appears non-criminal, though police could not immediately confirm.

Community members had been searching the area for 14-year-old Nick Donnelly, a freshman at Shoreham-Wading River High School, who went missing Tuesday morning.

He was last seen at his home at 3 Chambord Court in Shoreham at 10 a.m. when he left for a run, police had said.

