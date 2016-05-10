Charles Anthony Smith

Charles Anthony “Tony” Smith was born to Florence Elizabeth Swann-Smith at Eastern Long Island Hospital Feb. 6, 1956. He entered into his eternal rest at the Good Shepherd Hospice Center Sept. 27, 2016.

“Late in the midnight hour, God turned it around.”

At Tony’s tender age of 2, his mother, Florence, met and married Russell Lee Smith Sr. From their union, an undeniable, loving, father-son bond between Russell and Tony was born. Tony attended and graduated from Greenport School in 1974, where he played basketball and ran track. After graduation, he briefly attended Long Island University in Southampton before entering the workforce.

Charismatic, charming, loving, caring, generous, optimistic, humorous, dedicated and hardworking are only a few words that define the man that Tony was. He loved his family and although he was a very private person, Tony made sure he knew all about everyone.

Tony faithfully worked as a “master filet man” for several prominent seafood companies in Greenport, Cutchogue and Hampton Bays. After obtaining his CDL, Tony worked as a truck driver for several nurseries on the East End before settling into his “home” at Sunrise Coach Lines. Tony loved being behind the wheel of the bus and his desire was not only to get back to his love, but to get back behind the wheel of his bus.

Tony gave his life to the Lord at an early age, but he renewed his relationship with God over 10 years ago and had not looked back. Tony loved his church and would attend even if he had to show up in his work clothes.

Over nine years ago, “Charlie” met a woman that he would love until his last breath: Jannia Guillen. Charlie’s love for Jannia renewed a light in him that shined as bright as the stars above. Jannia’s love for Charlie helped him to endure all the pains that life brought his way, and for that we will be forever grateful.

Tony leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Russell Lee Smith Sr. and Florence Smith of Greenport; his daughter, Rachel Castillo-Valdez of Southampton; his brother, Russell Lee Smith Jr. of Mattituck; his sisters, Alethia (Kevin) Ford of Laurel and Diona Smith of Bowie, Md.; his nephew, Jadyn; his grandchildren, Kumat, Mehquantash and Henry; his fiancée, Jannia Guillen; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family received visitors Oct. 2 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Homegoing services were held Oct. 3 at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Natalie R. Wimberly. Interment took place at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

