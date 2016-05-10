Jamesport civic wants to keep you off Peconic Bay Boulevard

The Jamesport-South Jamesport Civic Association has some pretty drastic suggestions for dealing with traffic come the fall pumpkin-picking season, when local roads traditionally become jammed with traffic.

Among them is closing Peconic Bay Boulevard to all but local traffic from Meeting House Creek to Laurel Lane, which would require placing a traffic control officer at both ends of the road, according to civic association president Angela DeVito, who sent the suggestions in a letter to Supervisor Sean Walter and Police Chief David Hegermiller.

Ms. DeVito said the association has made suggestions in the past, which “for the most part have been carefully listened to and then allowed to fall through the cracks.”

The civic also recommends placing traffic control officers on side roads to “efficiently move traffic through these intersections.”

“I don’t think the town can, at the request of specific residents, start mass closings of roadways,” Mr. Walter said in an interview about the proposals.

He said if you close one road, you’ll be asked to close others.

“It’s not something the town should do, and it’s probably a restraint of commerce, and I don’t know that we can legally do it,” he said. “If there’s a public emergency, we have plans in place.”

File photo: Sean Walter and Angela DeVito during the Riverhead Town Supervisor debate at the Suffolk Theater in 2013. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)

