Bobby G. Joplin of Riverhead died Oct. 5 at the Westhampton Care Center. He was 86.

The son of James and Mary Jane (Rife) Joplin, he was born April 4, 1930, in Texas.

Mr. Joplin served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a mechanic in Texas.

Family members said he enjoyed automobiles and bowling.

He is survived by his four children, James, of Southampton, Jerry, of California, Terry, of Riverhead and Belinda Nesmith of Texas; his brother, Wallace, of Texas; his sisters, Emma Rutherford of Colorado, Louise Rhodes of Arizona and Joanne Smith of Texas; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Interment will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

