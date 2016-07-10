Cheese and Spice Market opens today at ‘Shoppes’ in Wading River

There’s a new spot to pick up a wedge of aged Vermont cheddar, creamy French brie, or if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, Swiss challerhocker, on your trip to the North Fork’s vineyards.

After 25 years in the restaurant industry, including nine years at Wading River’s La Plage, Patty Kaczmarczyk is ready to open her own business. Enter Cheese and Spice Market, which opens Friday at the brand new The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

Photo: Patricia Kaczmarczk and her husband Gary inside her new store, Cheese and Spice Market, located in The Shoppes at East Wind shopping plaza. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

