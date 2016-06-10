Calverton news: Get ready for the Riverhead Country Fair

With some rain here and there it hasn’t been a great start for “pick your own pumpkin” season but hopefully the rest of October will be simply perfect. Please buy your pumpkins locally! Thanks in advance.

Kent Animal Shelter’s “Wines and Canines” run/walk event at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Sept. 25 was a huge success! More than $29,000 was raised and over 200 pet owners/pet lovers enjoyed the day together. Many thanks to everyone for helping our little friends.

It’s that time of year again! The Riverhead Country Fair will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s always so much fun, especially the pumpkin- and vegetable-decorating/carving contest. The contest takes place from 7 to 9 a.m. and is open to ages 4 to adult. One entry per person! Prizes for first to third place will be awarded. For more information, visit riverheadcountryfair.com. Do go — there’s so much to see and do; you’ll love it!

The car show at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church was a great success. Lots of folks showed up and enjoyed all kinds of awesome cars. The church thrift shop will be closing a little bit earlier this year — Oct. 22 — as the church will be celebrating its 225th anniversary. Congratulations! Many things are being planned for this milestone. Stay tuned.

Belated happy birthday to Calverton resident Pat Hackel, who celebrated Oct. 4. I love you, Pat, and I hope your birthday was very nice for you this year. I know your buddy wasn’t there to celebrate it with you but she would’ve wanted you to have a great day anyway!

Happy anniversary to my son, Rob, and his wife, Jaime, on Oct. 11. Julia, Aiden and I, and all your family and friends, hope you have a really great day! I love you dearly.

That’s all for this week. Be safe and I’ll talk to you soon. Bye.

