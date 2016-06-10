Shoreham-Wading River news: Fire department plans open house

Colleen Hain and Liz Giller, First Student co-workers and Shoreham neighbors, met up and stood on line together with other ticket holders waiting to enter the Megabucks picnic held Sept. 19 at Shoreham Fire Company No. 3. This year, all 1,000 tickets were sold. Both said they had a great time. Liz said she saw lots of people she knew and said the band — The Hackensack Men and The Trenton Horns — was amazing. Colleen has two children who are Fire Co. No. 3 members — firefighter Holly Hain and Color Guard member Heather Hain. Congratulations to Larry Shivers, who won a 50/50 pot worth four figures. Way to go, Larry! Congrats to the fire department staff and assistants on a job well done!

Wading River Fire Department will hold an open house Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be fire truck rides for the children, fire prevention activities and live demonstrations. Our men and women in uniform do a great job teaching, demonstrating, and helping us understand about fire prevention/safety.

Wading River resident Diane Burk­hardt, parishioner at North Shore United Methodist Church, has some words of wisdom about life challenges: “They can make you bitter or they can make you better. The choice is yours.” Thank you, Diane. I find rejection and loss to be difficult to handle. Your words often point me in the right direction.

Tom Kitz of C.K. Auto has an important message for his brother in heaven. He says: “Clifford G. Kitz, six years have gone by. We miss you dearly and love you more.” God bless those who loved Cliff, who was a real pillar of the community, and God bless you in heaven, Cliff.

Belated happy birthday to Ann Battaglia, former Wading River resident Maryann MacMillan, Tom Prifte and First Student employee Cheryl Pekowitz on Sept. 25; to my great friend Janet Wheeler, who celebrated a heavenly birthday, Sept. 26; First Student colleague Bob Belonzi and Wading River resident May Clancey, Sept. 29; Elaine Gallagher, Oct. 1; Brenda Turner, Bob Wiese and Diane Zak, Oct. 3; Loretta Erick, Oct. 4; and Elisa Harty, Oct. 5.

Happy birthday to Maryann Lutz and Lyla Rae Carbone on Oct. 6. Lyla’s parents, Lyndsey and Joe Carbone, are Shoreham born and raised. And finally, happy birthday to First Student staff member Kim Finocchiaro on Oct. 11.

Be well, be grateful and don’t let life’s challenges knock you down. We’ll meet back here in two weeks.

Contact Elizabeth Taggart at [email protected] or 631-929-5933.

