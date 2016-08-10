Riverhead Blotter: Theft reported at Tanger Outlets, Kmart

A woman was seen removing four items from the True Religion Brand Jeans store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday afternoon, according to Riverhead police.

She left in a car but witnesses did not see which direction it went, according to police.

• Three pairs of shoes valued at about $500 were reported stolen from Cole Haan at Tanger Outlets Sunday night by an unknown man, according to police.

• Aracel Perez-Lovato, 28, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Friday afternoon following his arrest at Kmart on Route 58, according to police.

• Jesse Farmer, 19, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny following his arrest on Saturday afternoon at Kmart on Route 58.

• Two MDX utility carts valued at $10,000 each were reported stolen from Traditional Links on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow Monday afternoon, according to police.

• A man reported being robbed of $200 about 3:43 a.m. last Wednesday on West Main Street, according to police.

• Someone forcibly entered a 2002 Chevrolet that was parked on River Road in Calverton and stole about $500 worth of assorted items from inside the car, according to police.

Police said someone had rummaged through several unlocked cars on River Road that morning, but nothing was reported missing.

• Someone broke a passenger-side window and door panel on a car parked on Route 58 in Riverhead Saturday morning and stole the mirror, as well as a hat that was inside the car, according to police, who said the damage was estimated at $800.

• Brian Higgins 26, of Riverhead was charged with second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment following his arrest Sunday after a 1 a.m. disturbance at Griffing Avenue and West Main Street in Riverhead.

• Edvin Cojon, 30, of Riverhead was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, petit larceny and harassment following his arrest on Hinda Boulevard in Riverhead last Thursday night.

• Andrew Cooper, 33, of Riverside was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest Saturday night on East Main Street and Elton Avenue in Riverhead, according to police.

• A Delta saw valued at $140 was reported stolen from a home on Second Street in Wading River Saturday afternoon.

• A man entered Liberty Travel on Route 58 Saturday afternoon, exposed himself and then left in an unknown direction, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

