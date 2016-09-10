Southampton Blotter: Driver charged with DWI on Flanders Road

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated in Riverside Monday.

Dimitri Baley-Canel, 26, was stopped about 12:40 a.m. for failing to stay in his lane while headed south on Flanders Road, officials said. Mr. Baley-Canel appeared disoriented and smelled of alcohol, police said. He failed a pre-screen breath test with a .26 percent blood alcohol content, which is more than three times above the legal limit, officials said.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle intoxicated with a prior conviction, a felony, and three traffic violations, police said.

• New York State police arrested a Flanders man for DWI in Flanders Friday.

Henry Monge, 33, was stopped for driving without headlights on County Road 104 and failed standardized tests, officials said. He was also charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor, after he provided identification for another person, officials said.

He was held for arraignment in the Town of Southampton Court.

• Police arrested a Southampton man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Monday.

Milos Mileusnic, 24, was stopped for a traffic violation on Flanders Road about 11:25 p.m. and police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• A Florida man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Tuesday.

After Melisio Calieca, 44, was stopped on Flanders Road about 11:35 a.m. for an expired registration, police learned his license had been suspended for failing to answer two summonses, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and numerous traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Tuesday.

Jonathan Castillo, 23, was involved in an accident with a bicyclist on Pine Street about 9:45 p.m. and police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• A Bay Shore man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Northampton last Tuesday.

Scott Canham, 48, was observed driving without headlights on County Road 51 and was unable to stay in his lane, police said. Officers then learned his license had reportedly been revoked due to alcohol-related charges.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Flanders man for driving with a suspended license in North Sea last Wednesday.

Pordidio Hernandez, 27, was stopped on Noyac Road about 5:05 p.m. for multiple equipment violations when police learned he had a suspended license for driving without insurance, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and three traffic violations.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Thursday.

William Jackson, 26, was stopped about 11:15 a.m. after license plate recognition cameras on Flanders Road registered that he had a suspended registration, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• An East Quogue man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders Friday.

Wilson Garcia, 49, drove through a stop sign at Oak Avenue and Havens Drive about 11:30 p.m., officials said, and police discovered his license had been revoked.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders Sunday.

Edgar Corado, 34, was stopped for leaving his lane when police learned his non-driver identification was suspended, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• A Suffolk County Community College student accused a fellow student of stalking. School security is handling the incident internally and the complainant wanted the incident documented by police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments