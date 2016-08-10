Riverhead students celebrate Homecoming during parade: photos

Riverhead High School’s 2016 Homecoming parade marched down Main Street Saturday afternoon as students showed off their floats designed for the theme of “Old School Video Games.”

The seniors went with Mario, the juniors chose PacMan, the sophomores went with Donkey Kong and the freshmen chose Tetris.

The parade preceded the Blue Waves football game against Copiague.

