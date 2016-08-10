Riverhead students celebrate Homecoming during parade: photos

Riverhead High School’s 2016 Homecoming parade marched down Main Street Saturday afternoon as students showed off their floats designed for the theme of “Old School Video Games.”
The seniors went with Mario, the juniors chose PacMan, the sophomores went with Donkey Kong and the freshmen chose Tetris.
The parade preceded the Blue Waves football game against Copiague.
See more photos:
Patrick Harris, left, takes a photo of his daughter, senior class Queen Kamaria Harris with King William Sanders. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The Color Guard leads the NJROTC in the parade. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The Riverhead High School Marching Band. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The sophomore class of 2019. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
Senior class Queen Kamaria Harris dances prior to the start of the parade. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
PAL football player Jace Pesce, 11, shows his spirit. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The seniors float, featuring King and Queen, William Sanders and Kampala Harris. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The junior class float, featuring King and Queen A.J. Gallo and Josie Mancecha. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
Junior class Queen Josie Mancha takes a picture with family friend Marcy Tooker. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The sophomore class float, featuring King and Queen Giovanni Iona and Taylor Bunch. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The freshman class float, featuring King and Queen Tucker Woychuk and Stephanie Berkeley. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
Fire trucks at the end of the parade. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
The freshman class shows off its Tetris costumes. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)
See more photos of the school’s pep rally.
Comments
comments