The Riverhead Country Fair is cancelled

The 41st annual Riverhead Country Fair has been cancelled due to the weather, fair organizers said Sunday morning.

The fair, which features craft vendors, carnival rides, a pumpkin and gourd decorating contest and more, was set for today, Oct. 9, in downtown Riverhead. It will not be rescheduled for 2016.

“This is the first time in a long time that this has happened,” said Mary Ellen Ellwood, a member of the fair’s organizing committee. “There is so much rain and we have a lot of big puddles down here and 90 percent of the vendors didn’t show. We did what we thought was best.”

The Greenport retirement community Peconic Landing was also expected to host a fireworks show and a performance by the Atlantic Wind Symphony tonight. That event, which had been originally set for Labor Day Weekend, has also been cancelled.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel the show this year, but the weather just isn’t on our side,” Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing said in a statement. “This is a highlight event for our community and one we look forward to each summer. We hope that everyone will join us next year to bring back this annual tradition.”

The forecast calls for rain and heavy wind until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

TOP PHOTO: Crowds along Main Street for the 2015 Riverhead Country Fair. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

