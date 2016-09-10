Stacia T. Ficner of Cutchogue died Oct. 7, 2016, at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 95.

She was born in Riverhead July 9, 1921, to Victoria (Sobrieski) and John Wojewocki.

Educated in Riverhead Schools, she grew up on the family farm and later married a farmer named Walter Ficner in September of 1942.

Being a farmer’s wife, she assisted with farming and was a devoted homemaker. In later years, she was an avid reader.

Predeceased by her husband Walter on Nov. 9, 1997, she is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Blaskiewicz, Barbara Bokina, Susan Cheshire and Jeanette (Bob) Sayre; sister Helen P. Krupski; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by brothers Zigmund and Henry Wojewocki.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935 or Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, P.O. Box 935, Cutchogue, NY 11935 would be appreciated.

