Cops: Carjacker strikes in Riverhead, smashes vehicle with baseball bat

Riverhead Town police are searching for a man who allegedly stole the vehicle of another man Monday, driving with him to a wooded area before getting out and smashing the car with a baseball bat after the victim refused to get out, according to a press release.

Police said the victim reported around 3:50 a.m. that an unknown man had forced himself into his vehicle near Applebee’s restaurant on Route 58 in Riverhead. The victim reported that the suspect drove off while he was still in the car and pulled over near a wooded area by Kroemer Avenue in Riverhead.

While in the woods, the carjacker demanded the victim get out, police said. When he refused, the suspect reportedly got out of the car and began to hit it with a baseball bat he had tucked into his clothing, officials said.

Police said the vehicle was “severely damaged,” with the driver’s side window smashed, the windshield broken and the hood of the vehicle damaged. The carjacker then ran from the scene, according to Det. Mark Stromski.

A Riverhead K9 unit responded to the area and searched for the suspect, Mr. Stromski said, adding no one is currently in custody.

According to police, evidence was located by the K9 unit and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re hoping somebody saw something,” Mr. Stromski said.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and contact Riverhead police detectives at 631-727-4500 Ext. 326.

Photo credit: Barbaraellen Koch

