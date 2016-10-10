Photos: Salvaging the Riverhead Country Fair

Since when are farmers deterred by a little rain?
The wet weather might have canceled most activities at the Riverhead Country Fair on Sunday, but the farm and garden contest still went off without a hitch.
Farmers like Sara Hodun of Hodun Farms in Calverton came out to collect her 16 ribbons in the growing competitions.
Top photo: Hailey Falta, middle, with brother Ryan Falta, right of Seaford were both awarded ribbons in the pumpkin decorating contest. Ryan won for his BB8 Star Wars pumpkin, pictured bottom right. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
See more of local photographer Elizabeth Wagner’s images of those who made the most out of the day:
Judges deliberate on the Farm and Garden ‘Best in Show’ awards.
Judges deliver the Best in Show Backyard Gardener award.
Sara Hodun of Hodun Farms in Calverton (right) won 16 ribbons in commercial growing.
Miscellaneous winners in the Farm and Garden competition.
Event organizers and judges Lucy Creighton, Jim Creighton, Marvin Warner
and Walter Stewart.
Loading produce into trunk in the rain.
Driving a tractor in the rain.
Contestants collect their entries.
Jacob Lawrence admires a competitor’s entry in the pumpkin decorating contest.
Jacob Lawrence (left) received honorable mention and sister Joslyn Lawrence placed third in the pumpkin decorating contest.
This little one did not enjoy the rain.
Canned goods entries.
Even Cila of Riverhead, pictured here with his
grandparents Dolores Peterson and Bob Peterson, won ribbons for his cookies, brownies and jams.
Alexandra Hoverkamp, pictured here with her father Douglas Hoverkamp, won an award for her apple bread.
This creation won Best in Show in the needlework division.
Comments
comments