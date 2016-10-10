Photos: Salvaging the Riverhead Country Fair

Since when are farmers deterred by a little rain?

The wet weather might have canceled most activities at the Riverhead Country Fair on Sunday, but the farm and garden contest still went off without a hitch.

Farmers like Sara Hodun of Hodun Farms in Calverton came out to collect her 16 ribbons in the growing competitions.

Top photo: Hailey Falta, middle, with brother Ryan Falta, right of Seaford were both awarded ribbons in the pumpkin decorating contest. Ryan won for his BB8 Star Wars pumpkin, pictured bottom right. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

See more of local photographer Elizabeth Wagner’s images of those who made the most out of the day:

