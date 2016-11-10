Edward Tomaszewski of Riverhead died Oct. 9 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. He was 92.

The son of Stanley and Stella Tomaszewski, he was born July 29, 1924, in Cutchogue.

Mr. Tomaszewski was a farmer. Family members said he enjoyed yard work and took great pride in his garden. His love of outdoor work began with his early farming years.

In addition to farming, Mr. Tomaszewski worked for Riverhead Central School District at Riley Avenue School. He was a past president of Riverhead Polish Hall.

Predeceased by his wife, Louise, in 2006, Mr. Tomaszewski is survived by his children, Tom, of Laurel and Kathy Vlacci of Riverhead; his brother, Lewis, of Jamesport, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the St. Isidore R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

