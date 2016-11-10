Shirley L. Warner passed away at home Oct. 7, 2016, at the age of 88.

Shirley was born in Baiting Hollow Feb. 25, 1928, and was the daughter of Dewey and Elizabeth (Conklin) Lewin.

She graduated from Riverhead High School, and then from Katherine Gibbs School in Boston.

Shirley married John Warner Oct. 8, 1949, in Baiting Hollow, and together they made their home in Riverhead.

Shirley was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Veritas Rebekahs. She was a volunteer caregiver with East End Hospice and was one of the original founders of the Bread and More soup kitchen.

Shirley was an avid knitter and faithful to her daily walks. She was active in the life of the First Congregational Church of Riverhead. Shirley retired in the late 1980s from her position as the principle clerk at SCPD Central Headquarters in Yaphank.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, John in 1989; her son Douglas in 1990 and her son-in-law Tom Kulesa in 2004. She is survived by her children Jane Kulesa, Hollis Warner (Paula) and Marie Boulier (Phil); seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her brothers Ernest Lewin and Deane Lewin and sisters Faye Reynolds and Bette Lederle.

There will be a memorial service honoring Shirley at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the First Congregational Church of Riverhead.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice, Bread & More INN, First Congregational Church of Riverhead, or Baiting Hollow Congregational Church would be appreciated.

