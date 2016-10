Former Greenport resident Richie F. D’Ambrosio of Aquebogue died Oct. 5.

The family received visitors Oct. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass followed at St. Agnes R. C. Church in Greenport. Interment took place at the church cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments