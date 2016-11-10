A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday and charged with burglarizing local farm stands and a restaurant, according to a Riverhead police press release issued Tuesday.

The teen, whose name hasn’t been released, was involved in three burglaries this summer— two at Bayview Farms & Market in Aquebogue and one at Kam Hung Kitchen in Jamesport, officials said.

In June, he overturned numerous tables and destroyed multiple potted plants at Long Season Farms in Aquebogue, police said.

He also removed cash from the farm stand at Goodale Farms in Riverhead on two occasions in September, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny, officials said.

