Cops: Minor injuries reported after four-car accident on Sound Avenue

Multiple people were treated for minor injuries following an accident on Sound Avenue Tuesday that involved four vehicles, Riverhead Town police said.

A car headed westbound on Sound Avenue attempted to make a left onto Northville Turnpike but the driver didn’t notice an oncoming car because of the late afternoon sun glare, police said. The cars collided at the intersection and two more vehicles rear-ended the cars, police said.

Police said at least four people were injured.

Westbound traffic on Sound Avenue was being diverted through the Garden of Eve parking lot as the scene was cleared.

Photo caption: A clear being towed away from the accident Tuesday. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

Comments

comments