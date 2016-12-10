Reward offered for information on Tanger thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing merchandise from a Riverhead clothing store.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

The alleged theft occurred July 9 when a man entered Calvin Klein at Tanger Outlets and placed 40 to 50 shirts in a red bag and left the store without paying, police said. The suspect is described as an Hispanic man, approximately 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

