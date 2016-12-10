Longtime Southold resident Harold DeRonde Mellas died at his home Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at the age of 84.

He was born Aug. 29, 1932, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Caroline (DeRonde) and George William Mellas and was a graduate of Gettysburg High School in Pennsylvania.

On May 10, 1953, he married Cynthia Knight and together they made their home in Southold and had four children.

Harold worked for Long Island Lighting Company for 42 years as a lineman and substation operator. In the community, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years Cynthia; sons, Mark, Richard and Alan and daughter, Cindy, all of Southold, five grandchildren, Clinton Mellas, Matthew Mellas, Brooke Malo, Glenn Malo and Bradley Mellas, twin brother James, of Orient and brother Paul, of Greenport. He was predeceased by brothers William and George and sisters, Helen Halliwell, Grace Swanson and Doris “Toot” Flatley.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church of Southold or St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.

