Riverhead Blotter: Gang graffiti found on fire department building

An MS-13 graffiti tag was found on a storage building at the Riverhead Fire Department’s training grounds on Columbus Avenue last Thursday, Riverhead Town police said.

The cost of removing the graffiti is about $100, officials said.

• Two Stihl TS 420 concrete demolition saws were reported stolen from a home on Wading River-Manorville Road in Wading River last Thursday night, police said.

The stolen saws are valued at about $5,000, officials said.

• An unknown person made two unauthorized withdrawals from an Aquebogue resident’s bank account totaling $2,006, police said. The incident was reported Monday, officials said. Additional information was not available.

• Three women and a man stole clothing from Polo Ralph Lauren at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead on Saturday, police said.

• A bag containing a wallet, $55 in cash, a driver’s license, an iPod, glasses and a cellphone cord were reported stolen from a home on East Main Street Sunday morning, police said.

• A laptop computer was reported stolen from Walmart in Riverhead on Saturday afternoon, police said.

• A woman stole children’s shoes valued at $35 from Nike at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead on Sunday, police said.

• A woman stole sneakers valued at $60 from Famous Footwear in Riverhead on Friday, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

