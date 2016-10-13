James R. Foster of Greenport died Oct. 2 at his home. He was 62.

He was born in Greenport March 30, 1954, to George and Kathleen Foster and was a graduate of Southold schools.

He is survived by his wife Dianne (née Van Etten) whom he married in Greenport in 1983 and two sons, Joel Foster and Jon Foster, all of Greenport; two brothers George Foster of England and Peter Foster of Loris, S.C.; four grandchildren Noah, Holden, Trevor and Mariah; Tricia Graffagnino (Joel’s girlfriend and the mother of Noah and Holden) and Katherine Thilberg (Jon’s girlfriend and the mother of Trevor and Mariah).

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

