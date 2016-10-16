Southampton Blotter: Driver charged with felony DWI in Riverside

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated in Riverside Saturday, according to a police report.

Kareem White, 31, was stopped about 2:35 a.m. on Flanders Road for multiple equipment violations and police noticed his breath smelled strongly of alcohol, officials said. He performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screening breath test with a .12 percent blood alcohol content, officials said. Police also learned he had a revoked driver’s license.

He was charged with DWI with a previous conviction within the past 10 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies, and multiple traffic violations.

• A Huntington Station man was arrested for DWI in Flanders last Tuesday.

Paulie Tallini, 36, was headed south on Flanders Road about 12:15 a.m. and was seen crossing over double yellow and white shoulder lines, officials said. He reportedly failed a pre-screen breath test with a .11 percent BAC, police said.

Mr. Tallini was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; and multiple traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Flanders man Sunday for driving with a forged state inspection sticker.

Shawn Diming, 35, was stopped at around 5:25 p.m. on Flanders Road for multiple traffic violations. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and multiple traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Hampton Bays man for DWI in Riverside Sunday.

After Oliver Dantes, 36, was stopped near the traffic circle at Lake Avenue about 12:25 a.m. for traffic violations, police noticed he had glassy eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol, officials said. He performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and failed a pre screen-breath test, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and multiple equipment violations.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in Flanders Sunday.

Robinson Mayen Ruiz, 24, was stopped for violating multiple traffic laws about 11 p.m. on Flanders Road. He performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and numerous traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Southampton man on a drug charge in Flanders last Monday.

Barry Riddick, 53, was allegedly seen walking down Silver Brook Drive about 6:05 p.m. with an open can of Coors beer. As police arrested him, they noticed he had a quantity of crack cocaine in his left hand, officials said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• An Aquebogue man was arrested on a drug charge in Riverside last Tuesday.

Rodney Dalmida, 65, seen walking in the roadway and obstructing traffic on Old Quogue Road about 12:15 p.m., officials said. Police then learned he reportedly possessed a quantity of heroin.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• A Calverton woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Monday.

Adrienne Perry, 26, was involved in a car accident about 1:10 p.m. near Route 105 and Flanders Road and police learned she had a suspended driver’s license, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Monday.

Joseph Wagner, 34, was stopped for speeding about 3:05 p.m. near the Shell gas station on Lake Avenue and police learned he had a suspended license, officials said. Mr. Wagner was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays last Tuesday.

Giedrius Karvelis, 36, was stopped about 7:50 p.m. on Montauk Highway for an equipment violation and police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays Monday.

Harry Jackson, 28, was stopped about 1:50 a.m. on Old Riverhead Road for having a broken headlight and police learned his license had been suspended for failure to pay a fine, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Riverside Monday.

Russell Jones, 61, was stopped on Peconic Avenue near Grangebel Park about 3:30 p.m. for a traffic violation when police learned he had several suspensions, officials said. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside Monday.

Carol Parker, 43, was seen talking on her cell phone about 10:30 p.m. near Vail Avenue and Flanders Road when police learned she had a suspended license, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments