Flanders news: Thank you, Flanders Fire Department

Hello, friends and neighbors. To start off, I would like to thank the Flanders Fire Department. My neighbors had a fire Saturday evening and the department’s response was amazing. Sometimes we forget the great job our volunteers are doing until we need them or we see them helping someone we know. (The same goes for Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance and all other local volunteers.)

If you can help this family, please call Fran at 631-727-5342. The young men in the house wear size large in shirts and size 34 in pants. The female wears about a size 5, small or medium tops. The baby boy wears size 18 months. They are hoping they can save some things from the bedrooms, but will need to replace everything else. All of the baby’s toys were destroyed. So far the response from our community has been amazing! Just another reason I love living here. Thank you to all who have donated so far.

I would like to wish a very happy 10th birthday to John Lennon on Oct. 26 from mom and dad Ann and JJ; sister Kara; and the rest of his family and friends.

The Riverside Rediscovered monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 108 Peconic Ave. Come down and meet your neighbors, learn what’s happening in our community, give your ideas and see what they are working on for the future.

The Children’s Museum of the East End offers a weekly class at the Riverside Rediscovered office. It’s free for children ages 2 to 5 and runs from 5 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday now through Nov. 22. It is educational, gives your child/children some time to play with and get to know other children from our community and gives moms and dads a little break while the kids learn and play safely. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Siris or Angela at 631-591-3926.

Southampton Town Police Department is bringing back the Citizen’s Police Academy, an intensive 12-week training with graduation and a certificate at the end. You must be 21 or older and able to attend all 12 weeks, one night per week, 3 to 4 hours per night (usually 6 to 9 p.m.). If you are interested and would like more information, call 631-899-3441. I attended this class many years ago and found it to be very educational. You get to see first-hand the job our officers do every day and learn about some laws. As of now, the classes will be starting in March 2017.

FRNCA, Truth Community Church and Riverside Rediscovered are putting together a “Trunk or Treat” event at Ludlam Avenue Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. They are inviting everyone to decorate the trunks of their cars for Halloween so the kids can walk around the park and “trick or treat” from the trunks. This is a fun way to bring the community back into the park while the kids trick or treat safely. So put on your costume and come down with some candy and a decorated trunk.

On a sad note, a local family lost a son to suicide a few months ago and his school has organized a fundraiser in his name to help assist young adults through suicide prevention. They are selling T-shirts for $15. If you are interested in buying a shirt, would like to donate or would like more information, call Veronica at 631-445-4668.

I go to a lot of local meetings and it has been brought up that a few homes in our area have been robbed in the middle of the afternoon while the owners are at home. Please keep your doors locked, be very aware of your surroundings and watch out for your neighbors.

Bundle up out there — it seems fall has found us.

